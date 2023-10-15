Richardson (foot) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.
Richardson is still tending to a sore left foot, so the team will play it safe and hold him out of action. The foot issue will be something to monitor leading up to Opening Night on Oct. 25, but as of now there's been no indication that it's anything of great concern.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Unavailable Friday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Headed to Miami•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Empty night Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Back-to-back games in double digits•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Limited impact against Lakers•