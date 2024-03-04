Richardson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Richardson hasn't played since Feb. 11. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Dallas, though it's unclear how close he is to returning. With Tyler Herro (foot) also sidelined, Duncan Robinson continues to see elevated usage.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Still out Saturday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Remains out against Denver•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Out with dislocated shoulder•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Diagnosed with dislocated shoulder•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: MRI on tap•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Suffers shoulder injury•