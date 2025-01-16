Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson will miss his 27th straight game Friday for the Heat. The 31-year-old guard has been on the mend with a heel issue since missing his first game Nov. 24.
