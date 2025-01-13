Richardson (heel), who has already been ruled out Monday against the Clippers, will also miss Wednesday's game against the Lakers, the Heat announced Monday.
Richardson will be returning to Miami to undergo an MRI on his troublesome heel. The veteran guard hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 24 and is seeking clarity on his injury. He's currently without a timetable for a return.
