Richardson (back) will not play in Thursday's game against the Warriors.

This was the expectation with Richardson carrying a doubtful tag into Thursday's game. The Heat are going to be very shorthanded, as Jimmy Butler (calf), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are also out. Look for Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez to each see heavy run against the Warriors, while Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo lead the offense.