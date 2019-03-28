Heat's Josh Richardson: Ruled out vs. Mavs

Richardson (heel) is out Thursday against the Mavericks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Due to a bruised left heel, Richardson will miss just his third game of the year Thursday. In his absence, Derrick Jones, Dion Waiters, Dwyane Wade and Goran Dragic are all candidates to see expanded roles.

