Heat's Josh Richardson: Says he will play Tuesday
Richardson (knee) said he will play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Richardson will give it a go Tuesday despite dealing with some knee tendinitis. Despite not going through practice Monday, there have been no reports of Richardson facing any sort of restriction. So for now, he should be a full go in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Expected to play through tendinitis•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Notches another impressive line•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Starts 2019 on high note•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Puts up 17 points in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Efficiency trending up•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Double-doubles in win•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.