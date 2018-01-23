Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss

Richardson recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Rockets.

Richardson saw heavy minutes once again, as Goran Dragic (knee) and Tyler Johnson (ankle) remained sidelined Monday while Dion Waiters (ankle) underwent season-ending surgery. After a slow start to the campaign, Richardson has turned up in December and January, establishing himself as a jack-of-all trades who can fill up the box score on any given night. He also had 12 single-digit scoring performances through his first 19 appearances in 2017-18, after which he has reached double figures in 26 of the last 28 tilts.