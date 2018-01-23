Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss
Richardson recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Rockets.
Richardson saw heavy minutes once again, as Goran Dragic (knee) and Tyler Johnson (ankle) remained sidelined Monday while Dion Waiters (ankle) underwent season-ending surgery. After a slow start to the campaign, Richardson has turned up in December and January, establishing himself as a jack-of-all trades who can fill up the box score on any given night. He also had 12 single-digit scoring performances through his first 19 appearances in 2017-18, after which he has reached double figures in 26 of the last 28 tilts.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Cools off with 12 points in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads team to comfortable victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in easy victory•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...