Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 14 in loss

Richardson totaled 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

Richardson turned in another solid performance in Saturday's loss in line with his season averages. His point total was modest but as Miami's leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, he's a threat to go off on any given night.