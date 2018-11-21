Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss

Richardson had 16 points (6-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 loss to Brooklyn.

Richardson kept both his shoes on for this game, finishing with 16 points in 38 minutes. After Sunday's ejection against the Lakers, Richardson avoided a suspension for throwing his shoe but could not help the Heat avoid their 11th loss of the season. Losing record aside, Richardson has been fantastic this season, and this could be seen as a mediocre performance for the much-improved guard. He will get a couple of nights to rest before to Chicago to face the struggling Bulls. Look for Richardson to bounce back in that one.