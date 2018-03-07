Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 16 points on just nine shots

Richardson had 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Wizards.

In what was an interesting game for the Heat, Richardson delivered his now standard fantasy line. Three of the starters saw under 22 minutes, as the bench kept the Heat relevant. Despite having a team worst -20 in the plus-minus column, he managed to see plenty of court-time, much to the delight of his many owners. The Heat face the 76ers in another crucial Eastern Conference battle on Thursday and Richardson should be front and center for the encounter.