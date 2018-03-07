Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 16 points on just nine shots
Richardson had 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Wizards.
In what was an interesting game for the Heat, Richardson delivered his now standard fantasy line. Three of the starters saw under 22 minutes, as the bench kept the Heat relevant. Despite having a team worst -20 in the plus-minus column, he managed to see plenty of court-time, much to the delight of his many owners. The Heat face the 76ers in another crucial Eastern Conference battle on Thursday and Richardson should be front and center for the encounter.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Records five steals Saturday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scoring-heavy stat line in victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits seven treys in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...