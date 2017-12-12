Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in easy victory

Richardson tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 107-82 victory over the Grizzlies.

Richardson continued his offensive resurgence Monday, adding another 17 points on just 9 field-goal attempts. He has now scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games while adding 16 three-pointers over the same stretch. Owners would love to see him recording some more defensive stats, and hopefully, this will come in the next game against Portland on Wednesday.

