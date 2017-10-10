Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 18 points in Monday's preseason win
Richardson recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.
With Goran Dragic (rest) sitting out, Richardson made his second straight start on Monday, and did not disappoint. In these last two games, Richardson is averaging 18.5 points (48.3 FG, 54.5 3Pt, 75.0 FT), 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 29.5 minutes. Entering his third year, he boasts impressive size and versatility for his position, and he seems likely to have a substantial role once again for the Heat after averaging 30.5 minutes per night in 53 games (34 starts) last season.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Subpar effort Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Finalizing four-year, $42 million extension with Heat•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Posts five steals again Monday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Starts and posts 17 in sin•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...