Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 18 points in Monday's preseason win

Richardson recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Hornets.

With Goran Dragic (rest) sitting out, Richardson made his second straight start on Monday, and did not disappoint. In these last two games, Richardson is averaging 18.5 points (48.3 FG, 54.5 3Pt, 75.0 FT), 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 29.5 minutes. Entering his third year, he boasts impressive size and versatility for his position, and he seems likely to have a substantial role once again for the Heat after averaging 30.5 minutes per night in 53 games (34 starts) last season.