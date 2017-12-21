Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win
Richardson recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 90-89 win over the Celtics.
Richardson continues to enjoy a breakout month, posting December averages of 17.5 points (on 53.4 percent shooting), 3.5 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block in 34.4 minutes after struggling badly during October and November. Richardson's six dimes were a season high, and he had just gone for a career-high 28 points on Saturday against the Clippers before dropping another 26 points on Monday versus the Hawks.
