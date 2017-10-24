Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 21 points in Monday's win
Richardson recorded 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 104-93 win against the Hawks.
Richardson paced the Heat in scoring and minutes while contributing on both ends. He is averaging 14.3 points (47.1 FG, 38.1 3Pt, 60.0 FT), 4.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.3 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 36.7 minutes through the first three contests of the season, and Richardson will likely remain a solid fantasy option across all formats as long as he keeps earning such heavy minutes.
