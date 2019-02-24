Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in loss

Richardson totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Richardson led the team in scoring in a losing effort, and he posted his highest point total since scoring a career-high 37 on Feb. 10. He's averaging career highs in points (17.5), assists (3.9) and rebounds (3.5) this season.