Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in loss
Richardson totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
Richardson led the team in scoring in a losing effort, and he posted his highest point total since scoring a career-high 37 on Feb. 10. He's averaging career highs in points (17.5), assists (3.9) and rebounds (3.5) this season.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Career-high scoring total in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in defeat•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Highly efficient in big road win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: 16 points in defeat•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops 11 points Monday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...