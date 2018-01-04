Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win

Richardson scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.

He's now scored 20 or more points in five of his last nine games, averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. The third-year wing's increased usage has largely come while Dion Waiters deals with an ankle injury, so Richardson should remain a strong short-term fantasy option until Waiters is 100 percent.