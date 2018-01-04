Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win
Richardson scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.
He's now scored 20 or more points in five of his last nine games, averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. The third-year wing's increased usage has largely come while Dion Waiters deals with an ankle injury, so Richardson should remain a strong short-term fantasy option until Waiters is 100 percent.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Cools off with 12 points in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads team to comfortable victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in easy victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops career-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...