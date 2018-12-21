Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 points Thursday
Richardson finished with 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven assists, and six rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 victory over the Rockets.
Richardson scored 22 points for the second straight game as the Heat came from behind to defeat the Rockets. Richardson has started to turn things around on the offensive end over the last three games, increasing his efficiency in each game. His defense is still well below where it was last season and remains a concern for his owners. As long as he can stay relatively healthy, Richardson should get all the run he can handle.
