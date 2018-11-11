Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 24 points in Saturday's loss

Richardson recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.

Richardson's scalding start to the 2018-19 season continues, and fantasy owners who were hoping that he would remain in Miami can breathe a sigh of relief in the aftermath of the 76ers acquiring Jimmy Butler. Coincidentally, Richardson and company will play host to the 76ers on Monday.