Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 24 points in Saturday's loss
Richardson recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss to the Wizards.
Richardson's scalding start to the 2018-19 season continues, and fantasy owners who were hoping that he would remain in Miami can breathe a sigh of relief in the aftermath of the 76ers acquiring Jimmy Butler. Coincidentally, Richardson and company will play host to the 76ers on Monday.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops game-high 27 in OT win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores career-high 32 points•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Pours in game-high 31 in loss to Kings•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits for 21 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads all scorers with 28 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays 38 minutes in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...