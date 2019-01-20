Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 26 points in Saturday's win

Richardson recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Bulls.

Richardson returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an illness to deliver an extremely efficient scoring performance. He didn't provide his usual well-rounded line, contributing sparingly in the other categories. Nevertheless, Richardson has been among the league's most improved players and is maintaining career-high averages in points, rebounds, assists, made threes, and minutes per game.