Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores career-high 32 points
Richarson accounted for 32 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Saturday in Miami's loss to Atlanta.
Richardson reset his career-high with 32 points after doing so when he posted 31 points against Sacramento earlier this week. The fourth-year guard has been Miami's leading scorer in the 2018-19 season, and his fantasy value will continue to climb if the scoring proves to be consistent. Richardson's defensive prowess is well-known, and if he can solidify himself as Miami's number one scoring option he should prove to be useful in any league format.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Pours in game-high 31 in loss to Kings•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits for 21 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads all scorers with 28 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays 38 minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills it up in Wednesday's preseason win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores five points in preseason debut•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times