Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores career-high 32 points

Richarson accounted for 32 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Saturday in Miami's loss to Atlanta.

Richardson reset his career-high with 32 points after doing so when he posted 31 points against Sacramento earlier this week. The fourth-year guard has been Miami's leading scorer in the 2018-19 season, and his fantasy value will continue to climb if the scoring proves to be consistent. Richardson's defensive prowess is well-known, and if he can solidify himself as Miami's number one scoring option he should prove to be useful in any league format.