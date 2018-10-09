Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores five points in preseason debut
Richardson (thigh) started at shooting guard and tallied five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 90-89 exhibition win over the Magic.
Richardson looked a little rusty in his preseason debut with four fouls and four turnovers, but his healthy minutes total suggests the Heat don't have much concern about the thigh injury that sidelined him for their first three exhibition tilts. The 25-year-old has been linked to trade discussions with the Timberwolves pertaining to Jimmy Butler, but whether he stays put in Miami or heads elsewhere, Richardson is likely to enjoy a sizable role and produce useful numbers across the board. He's particularly useful in the steals and blocks categories, where his combined total of 2.4 per game amounted to elite production from a wing player.
