Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 17 points

Richardson scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win against Detroit.

Since shooting 3-of-11 for six points against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Richardson has steadily improved over his last two games. The forward is shooting a combined 43.3 percent from the floor, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, for a total of 32 points in his last two games. For the Heat to hold on to the eighth spot in the East, Miami needs players like Richardson to carry the load. If he can start scoring like he did on Saturday, Richardson and the Heat will be in good shape when the playoffs begin.