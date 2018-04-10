Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 18 in Monday's loss
Richardson scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.
The Heat actually took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter before completely collapsing, with Richardson missing all three of his shot attempts in the period. With one more game left on the docket before the postseason and little to play for but momentum, Miami could elect to give their starters a lighter workload Wednesday in Toronto -- their possible first-round opponent if they fall to the eighth seed.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the boxscore Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Collects team-high 22 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Nice all-around game Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score again•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Nightmarish shooting performance Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....