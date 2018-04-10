Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 18 in Monday's loss

Richardson scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-93 loss to the Thunder.

The Heat actually took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter before completely collapsing, with Richardson missing all three of his shot attempts in the period. With one more game left on the docket before the postseason and little to play for but momentum, Miami could elect to give their starters a lighter workload Wednesday in Toronto -- their possible first-round opponent if they fall to the eighth seed.