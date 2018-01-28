Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win

Richardson scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 win over the Hornets.

After managing only six points Thursday on 2-for-13 shooting, Richardson bounced back with a solid performance. The third-year wing is prone to occasional duds, but he's scored in double digits in 21 of his last 23 games while making a contribution in almost every fantasy category, giving him a a sturdy floor even if he lacks a high ceiling.