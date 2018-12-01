Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 22 points

Richardson scored 22 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes Friday against the Pelicans.

Richardson is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging a career-high 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes per game. The fourth-year guard has blossomed despite the Heat's rocky start, and has taken on lead scoring duties for the veteran laden team. Richardson provides elite three-and-D value, especially with his higher than average block rates for a shooting guard. As long as Richardson stays injury free he should continue to be a very solid fantasy option.