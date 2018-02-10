Heat's Josh Richardson: Scoring-heavy stat line in victory
Richardson went for 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.
The third-year forward was once again sharp from the field, as he shot at least 50.0 percent for the fourth straight contest. It was also Richardson's eighth straight double-digit scoring effort, and 15th in his last 16 games overall. The 24-year-old's improvement across the stat sheet has been vast this season, as he was posting career bests in scoring (13.4), shot attempts (11.1) and shooting percentage (45.5) coming into Friday's contest.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits seven treys in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...