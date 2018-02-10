Heat's Josh Richardson: Scoring-heavy stat line in victory

Richardson went for 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.

The third-year forward was once again sharp from the field, as he shot at least 50.0 percent for the fourth straight contest. It was also Richardson's eighth straight double-digit scoring effort, and 15th in his last 16 games overall. The 24-year-old's improvement across the stat sheet has been vast this season, as he was posting career bests in scoring (13.4), shot attempts (11.1) and shooting percentage (45.5) coming into Friday's contest.