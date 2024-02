Richardson notched 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

The 24 points were a season high for Richardson, who hadn't even topped 12 since Dec. 18. The 30-year-old guard's lack of consistency makes him difficult to roster for fantasy purposes, and through 14 games in January he averaged just 9.9 points, 2.9 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.7 threes in 22.7 minutes a contest.