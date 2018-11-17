Heat's Josh Richardson: Seven threes in loss to Pacers
Richardson scored 28 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers.
He led all scorers on the night, but unfortunately Richardson didn't get much help from his teammates, as no other Heat player managed more than 12 points. The 25-year-old has emerged as the focal point of Miami's offense this season, averaging career highs in points (20.8) and three-pointers (3.1) through 15 games.
