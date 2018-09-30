Heat's Josh Richardson: Sitting out exhibition opener

Richardson (thigh) will sit out Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson was forced to exit Saturday's practice early after suffering a bruised left thigh and will now sit out Sunday's contest as well. The fact that it's just listed as a bruise is encouraging that Richardson won't miss extended time, but it will at least cost him one outing. His next opportunity to make his preseason debut will be Tuesday against the Hornet, though Richardson will likely need to put in some sort of practice Monday if he wants to have a chance to be cleared.