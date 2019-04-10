Heat's Josh Richardson: Sitting out finale
Richardson (groin) is listed as out for Wednesday's season finale against the Nets.
Even if the Heat were still in the hunt for a playoff spot heading into Wednesday, Richardson would have been a long shot to suit up after it was estimated he would require at least two weeks of healing time when he strained his hip earlier this month. The team's elimination from the postseason makes it an easy choice for the Heat to shutter Richardson for what has been a somewhat frustrating season. While he wraps up the campaign with career-best averages in points (16.6 per game), assists (4.1), rebounds (3.6) and three-pointers (2.2), Richardson saw his efficiency from the field take a major hit and while also experiencing a downturn in his steal and block rate.
