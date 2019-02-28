Heat's Josh Richardson: Solid effort in win
Richardson scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.
Miami beat Golden State at its own game, draining 18 three-pointers to the visitors' 17 -- with Richardson tying Dwyane Wade for the Heat lead in that category on the night. The 25-year-old wing is now averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.3 threes through 11 games in February.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Matches career high in assists•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Career-high scoring total in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in defeat•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Highly efficient in big road win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...