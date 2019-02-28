Heat's Josh Richardson: Solid effort in win

Richardson scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.

Miami beat Golden State at its own game, draining 18 three-pointers to the visitors' 17 -- with Richardson tying Dwyane Wade for the Heat lead in that category on the night. The 25-year-old wing is now averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.3 threes through 11 games in February.