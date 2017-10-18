Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting opener

Richardson will start the Heat's opener Wednesday night against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Richardson was held out of the Heat's final preseason game, but he'll get the start at small forward ahead of Justise Winslow and the injured Rodney McGruder. Richardson and Winslow, who missed most of last season, will likely split minutes on the wing, and Richardson enters the season having averaged 10.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2016-17.