Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting Tuesday

Richardson (shoulder) will play and start in Tuesday's Game 6 versus the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson was a game-time call heading into the evening, but it appears he answered any questions the Heat had during warmups. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload during the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories