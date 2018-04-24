Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting Tuesday
Richardson (shoulder) will play and start in Tuesday's Game 6 versus the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson was a game-time call heading into the evening, but it appears he answered any questions the Heat had during warmups. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload during the contest.
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plans to play Tuesday•
Heat's Josh Richardson: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable to play Tuesday•
Heat's Josh Richardson: May not have AC joint sprain•
Heat's Josh Richardson: Dealing with AC join sprain, plans to play Game 5•
Heat's Josh Richardson: Suffers bruised shoulder, returns•
