Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting vs. Houston
Richardson (hip) has been cleared to play and will start Thursday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson was listed as probable on Miami's injury report leading up to Thursday's contest, so this doesn't come as a shock. He'll start at shooting guard and is expected to take on his usual workload.
