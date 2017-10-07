Heat's Josh Richardson: Starting vs. Magic
Richardson is starting at point guard for Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Goran Dragic isn't expected to play Saturday, so the Heat will see how Richardson handles point guard duties in his stead. He's battling the likes of Justice Winslow and Rodney McGruder for the starting small forward job, but he could also see some run in the backcourt.
