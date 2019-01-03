Heat's Josh Richardson: Starts 2019 on high note
Richardson scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded two rebounds along with five assists across 32 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Richardson experienced success from the floor in a 117-92 victory, hitting shots at a clip of 56.3 percent. He's also found his stroke from beyond the arc of late, hitting two or more shots from beyond the arc in each of his preceding 11 contests. Richardson finished December averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per matchup over 13 games and is off to a good start in the new year.
