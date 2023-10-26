Richardson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson sustained a foot injury in mid-October and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game to begin the regular season. He was unable to participate in practice leading up to Wednesday's regular-season opener, so it's possible he'll have to work on some conditioning before he's cleared to make his season debut. Caleb Martin (knee), Duncan Robinson (foot) and Jaime Jaquez (groin) are all probable for Friday's matchup but should see increased run if they're able to suit up.