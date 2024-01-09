Richardson tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Monday in the Heat's 120-113 win over the Rockets.

Since returning to action last week following a four-game absence due to a back injury, Richardson has stepped into a stable 20-to-30-minute role on the second unit while averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks. With Kyle Lowry (hand) exiting Monday's contest early and Jimmy Butler (toe) and Caleb Martin (ankle) facing uncertain return dates, Richardson could be thrust into a larger playmaking role if all three injured players are unable to play in the Heat's next game Wednesday versus the Thunder.