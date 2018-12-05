Heat's Josh Richardson: Struggles again in loss
Richardson contributed six points (2-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes Tuesday against the Magic.
After a strong start to the year, Richardson has now shot below 36.5 percent from the field in six of his last seven games. While his shooting has faltered, Richardson has continued to be a volume scorer while maintaining his solid complimentary contributions, averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals in his last five games. Hopefully, Richardson's efficiency will kick back up once Goran Dragic (knee) returns, but with Dragic without a timetable, owners may need to prepare to stomach some more rough shooting performances from Richardson.
