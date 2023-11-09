Richardson finished with two points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 victory over the Grizzlies.

Richardson missed the first three games of the season while continuing his recovery from a foot injury, and he's had limited production upon his return. While his average of 23.4 minutes per game is close to what he saw with the Spurs and Pelicans last year, he's averaged just 5.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds while posting 30.3/18.8/66.7 percent shooting splits over his first five appearances of the campaign.