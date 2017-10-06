Heat's Josh Richardson: Subpar effort Thursday
Richardson finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and three turnovers during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
While Richardson's four assists are encouraging, the three turnovers certainly dampen the effort. He's a possible candidate to start the year at small forward and will seemingly battle for that right with the likes of Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder throughout the preseason.
