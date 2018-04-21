Heat's Josh Richardson: Suffers bruised shoulder, returns

Richardson suffered a left shoulder contusion during Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers but returned to action after spending some time in the locker room, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson injured the shoulder in the second quarter, sending him to the locker room early before the half. However, when the second half began, he was on the floor. An update on his condition may be provided following Game 4, though considering he's playing through it, it doesn't seem likely his status for Game 5 is in jeopardy.