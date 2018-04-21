Heat's Josh Richardson: Suffers bruised shoulder, returns
Richardson suffered a left shoulder contusion during Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers but returned to action after spending some time in the locker room, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson injured the shoulder in the second quarter, sending him to the locker room early before the half. However, when the second half began, he was on the floor. An update on his condition may be provided following Game 4, though considering he's playing through it, it doesn't seem likely his status for Game 5 is in jeopardy.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Defensive dynamo Monday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 18 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the boxscore Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Collects team-high 22 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Nice all-around game Tuesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score again•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....