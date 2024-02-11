Richardson will not return to Sunday's game against Boston after suffering a right shoulder injury, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Richardson was caught in a collision and immediately went to the ground grabbing his right shoulder. He was then promptly escorted by Miami's training personnel to the locker room, with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel speculating that Richardson suffered a shoulder dislocation.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Pops for 14 in Sunday's start•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Season-best scoring effort•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Back in bench role•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Gets starting nod•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Good to go against OKC•