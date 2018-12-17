Heat's Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring effort in win

Richardson posted 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and three steals across 36 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Richardson's scoring total paced the Heat on the night and served as his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The fourth-year wing has now upped his shooting percentage and scoring totals over those of the prior contest in each of those games, a nice bounce-back after he opened December in a shooting slump that led an average of just 10.0 points over the first three outings of the month.