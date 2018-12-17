Heat's Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring effort in win
Richardson posted 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and three steals across 36 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Richardson's scoring total paced the Heat on the night and served as his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The fourth-year wing has now upped his shooting percentage and scoring totals over those of the prior contest in each of those games, a nice bounce-back after he opened December in a shooting slump that led an average of just 10.0 points over the first three outings of the month.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Improved effort in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Modest stat line in return•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play Monday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...