Heat's Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in defeat

Richardson supplied 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three blocks across 37 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Richardson continued to bounce back from a recent shooting slump with his second straight impressive offensive performance. The fourth-year wing has now shot at least 60.0 percent in each of the last two contests, a welcome sight after he went six straight games with a sub-40-percent success rate from the floor to close out January and open February. His efficiency against the Kings led to his best scoring total since Jan. 19, and he's now posted at least 18 points in three of the first four contests in the current month.