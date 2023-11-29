Richardson closed with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 loss to Milwaukee.
Richardson handed out a team-high assist mark while finishing as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in a high-scoring loss to the Bucks. Richardson recorded a season-high point total while tallying at least 10 points and five assists in four games this year.
