Richardson closed with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 loss to Milwaukee.

Richardson handed out a team-high assist mark while finishing as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in a high-scoring loss to the Bucks. Richardson recorded a season-high point total while tallying at least 10 points and five assists in four games this year.