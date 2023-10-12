Richardson has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs due to left foot discomfort, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson started Tuesday's preseason opener against the Hornets but is now dealing with a foot issue that will prevent him from suiting up Sunday. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, and his availability for Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Grizzlies remains to be seen.
