Richardson (back) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Richardson partially participated in Wednesday's practice session and will travel with the Heat ahead of their West Coast road trip, but he'll likely be forced to miss at least one additional game due to low back discomfort. R.J. Hampton, Jamal Cain and Jaime Jaquez are candidates to see additional playing time Thursday.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Partially participates in practice•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Downgraded to out•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Probable for Christmas showdown•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Good to go against Chicago•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Won't play Wednesday•