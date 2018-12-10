Heat's Josh Richardson: Upgraded to probable

Richardson (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson missed Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a right shoulder impingement, but is doing much better and trending towards a return Monday. Assuming he plays, Richardson will look to break out of his recent slump -- he's shooting just 29.1 percent from the field over his last five games.

